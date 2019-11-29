Jerry Jones' Reaction to the Cowboys Play Says it All By Ryan Phillips | Nov 28 2019 Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Jerry Jones is being forced to watch his Dallas Cowboys ruin his Thanksgiving as they're getting shoved around by the Buffalo Bills. The strain of that is clearly taking it's toll.

The Cowboys were trailing the Bills 23-7 early in the fourth quarter when embattled head coach Jason Garrett opted to go for it on fourth and goal from Buffalo's six-yard line. The play failed when Dak Prescott missed an easy throw to Ezekiel Elliott. Jerry wasn't pleased.

Here's Jones' reaction:

And another, just for fun:

You hate to see it Jerry Jones. pic.twitter.com/NVb9SckQua — Tony X (@soIoucity) November 28, 2019

Yeah, that's about right.

Jones is clearly not happy with Garrett but a report on Thursday claimed he wouldn't fire his long-time head coach during the season. We'll see if getting embarrassed at home on Thanksgiving changes that calculus.