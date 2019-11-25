Jerry Jones on Cowboys' Struggles: 'I Shouldn't Be This Frustrated' By Liam McKeone | Nov 24 2019 Elsa/Getty Images

The Cowboys dropped a very winnable game in Foxboro on Sunday that was filled with miscues and questionable coaching decisions. After the game, the ever-forward Jerry Jones gave his thoughts on the team's struggles, and he didn't leave much room for interpretation.

Jerry Jones describes himself as frustrated and disappointed - in performance vs Patriots and all the failures leading up to it being so important. Of ST, Jones said, “Thats 100 percent coaching. One hundred percent coaching.” — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 25, 2019

Jerry Jones: “I don’t think there’s a game where a coaching staff couldn’t do better. I don’t like that we’ve got so many as I’m standing here tonight.” — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 25, 2019

Jerry Jones. Kinda pissed at the outcome. pic.twitter.com/YQ2is9slMG — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) November 25, 2019

Jerry Jones: “there’s no shame here, but there’s no moral victory, at all.”



Jerry says the Cowboys’ loss to New York put them in this situation, where their margin for error was so thin heading up here to play one of the league’s best teams. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 25, 2019

Jerry Jones finishes with this: “With the makeup of this team, I shouldn’t be this frustrated.” — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 25, 2019

Jones is probably justified in his frustration here. It's not very often a team can go into New England and make as many mistakes as they did while still having a chance to win. Take away any one of their errors, whether it be going for it on one of their fourth downs instead of kicking a field goal or the blocked punt, and Dallas may very well leave Foxboro with a win. But they couldn't get it done, and Jones is not pleased.