Jerry Jones on Cowboys' Struggles: 'I Shouldn't Be This Frustrated'

By Liam McKeone | Nov 24 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The Cowboys dropped a very winnable game in Foxboro on Sunday that was filled with miscues and questionable coaching decisions. After the game, the ever-forward Jerry Jones gave his thoughts on the team's struggles, and he didn't leave much room for interpretation.

Jones is probably justified in his frustration here. It's not very often a team can go into New England and make as many mistakes as they did while still having a chance to win. Take away any one of their errors, whether it be going for it on one of their fourth downs instead of kicking a field goal or the blocked punt, and Dallas may very well leave Foxboro with a win. But they couldn't get it done, and Jones is not pleased.