Jerry Jones on Cowboys' Struggles: 'I Shouldn't Be This Frustrated'
By Liam McKeone | Nov 24 2019
The Cowboys dropped a very winnable game in Foxboro on Sunday that was filled with miscues and questionable coaching decisions. After the game, the ever-forward Jerry Jones gave his thoughts on the team's struggles, and he didn't leave much room for interpretation.
Jones is probably justified in his frustration here. It's not very often a team can go into New England and make as many mistakes as they did while still having a chance to win. Take away any one of their errors, whether it be going for it on one of their fourth downs instead of kicking a field goal or the blocked punt, and Dallas may very well leave Foxboro with a win. But they couldn't get it done, and Jones is not pleased.