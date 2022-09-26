Jerry Jeudy Roasts Shannon Sharpe in Deleted Tweet
Last night, the Denver Broncos won an utterly disgusting affair with the San Francisco 49ers by the score of 11-10. No typos. That was the score of not only a regular-season NFL game, but a primetime matchup at that. A heinous viewing experience that left most feeling regretful about the way they chose to spend their Sunday evening.
Shannon Sharpe, finding himself with lots of downtime while watching his favorite team, decided to angry tweet about Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy. Sharpe criticized Jeudy for dropping a pass from Russell Wilson in not-so-nice terms.
Jeudy did not appreciate the criticism coming from the former Broncos legend and responded by brutally (and creatively!) roasting Sharpe on Twitter. It didn't stay up very long before Jeudy deleted it.
Of course, there is no point in taking the high road unless everybody knows you are taking the high road, leading to this follow-up tweet from the Broncos WR.
As noted above, points for creativity here. When players respond to pundit criticism on social media it's often just variations of "you talk a lot of trash for someone who goes on TV for a living" and it's pretty old. Jeudy went a different route and this morning's episode of Undisputed should be awfully interesting as a result.