I Welcome Jerry Jeudy as an Honorary Member of the Tribe
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 25 2020
Jerry Jeudy, a wide receiver out of Alabama who is projected to go somewhere in the first half of the first round of the NFL Draft, was asked about the Star of David pendant he is wearing and gave a succinct answer:
In the same way that universities present speakers with honorary degrees, I am happy as a Jewish man to welcome Jeudy as an honorary member of the tribe. I'm sincerely hoping that we don't see anybody profess offense over something that is this earnestly benign. May he score a thousand touchdowns (as long as he doesn't get drafted by the Vikings, Bears, or Lions).