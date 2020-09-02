Jerome Bettis Talks Ben Roethlisberger Toughness, Leonard Fournette to Steelers and Alvin Kamara Holdout
By Brian Giuffra | Sep 02 2020
Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis joined the In My Bag podcast, which you can listen to below. Topics include: Ben Roethlisberger's return from injury, why he's the toughest teammate Bettis had, if Leonard Fournette is a good fit for the Steelers, why Alvin Kamara should hold out, and his future in broadcasting, which I wrote about yesterday.
Bettis spoke with The Big Lead through a partnership with Modelo and DraftKings, which teamed up to create the “Beat Bettis” fantasy challenge. Fans who outscore Bettis each week will be entered to split $5,000 in cash prizes. The top cumulative scorer of the nine-week contest wins a trip for two to Las Vegas and two tickets to a Las Vegas football game at a future date. Go to www.DraftKings.com/Modelo for more information.