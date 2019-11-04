Jermaine Whitehead's Twitter Account Suspended After He Threatened Fans, Media Member By Ryan Phillips | Nov 03 2019 Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Jermaine Whitehead had his Twitter account suspended just after the Cleveland Browns lost to the Denver Broncos on Sunday after threatening a member of the media in a post-game tweet.

Whitehead went after Dustin Fox a Browns radio host and former Ohio State player. Fox criticized Whitehead's tackling during Sunday's game and Whitehead fired back quickly after the game. He also went after some fans who criticized him as well. Whitehead's Twitter account was suspended quickly, likely because he was threatening people with violence.

Check it out:

Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead fired this one off after the game and got his account suspended. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/7K9FThQs7r — Dan Kadar (@MockingTheDraft) November 4, 2019

Browns player Jermaine Whitehead just got his twitter suspended 15 min after losing to the Broncos.



Things are going well! pic.twitter.com/yPVPOwtHVW — Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) November 4, 2019

@j2whitehead_ @browns I really thought this was @SexyTroopLover at first, Browns back up safety had a meltdown on twitter after an awful performance LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/kN1zvYKbKj — Jacob Kisley (@KisleyJacob) November 4, 2019

After that, someone quickly went to Wikipedia and changed Whitehead's listed position:

The Browns lost to the Broncos 24-19 on Sunday dropping their record to 2-6. The team appears to be falling apart and it wouldn't be surprising to see a coaching change soon.

As for Whitehead, he'll almost surely be fined or even suspended for this and it wouldn't be too shocking if the Browns dropped him. You can't go around threatening violence against fans and media members.