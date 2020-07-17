Jeremy Roenick Sues NBC, Claims Firing Was a Result of Anti-Straight Discrimination
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 17 2020
Jeremy Roenick was fired by NBC Sports in February after making offensive comments about coworker Kathryn Tappen. Now the former NHL star suing the company, claiming his firing was a result of anti-straight discrimination and was also punishment for his support of Donald Trump during the 2016 election.
Roenick went on Barstool Sports' Spittin' Chiclets podcast in December and made comments about Tappen's appearance. She had vacationed in Portugal with Roenick and his wife and he commented on how she looked in a bikini. He also implied he wanted Tappen to join he and his wife in bed. Roenick was immediately suspended and he issued an apology. He was subsequently fired.
Roenick has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in New York. He is accusing NBC Sports of violating the state's law against discrimination based on gender or sexual orientation. The suit also claims NBC breached Roenick's contract by firing him without good cause.
Something tells me this won't go far. Roenick made inappropriate comments about a co-worker, something that is prohibited in virtually every workplace.