'Jeopardy' Spoiled Last Night's Episode By Revealing Scores Too Early
There aren't a ton of internet surprises to be found anymore but it's always a bit jarring how many people read about weird things that happen on Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy. And honestly, there's something really comforting about both shows retaining such strong interest after all of these years. So we wade once more into those waters with a very strange episode in which an editing glitch appeared to spoil the first leg of the two-part High School Reunion Tournament, which aired Wednesday.
Mayim Balik's introduction immediately gave way to the three contestants at their assigned stations with plenty of dollars on the board. It was quick and subtle and perhaps something those watching passively from home didn't even notice. Thankfully, there is no shortage of people with nothing better to do than get people riled up online.
The second half of the competition airs tonight, presumably without pre-game spoilers.
All in all, this is not a big deal for two reasons. One, high school reunions are supposed to be a bit awkward and two, it presented the rare opportunity for eagle-eyed viewers to pull a Phil Connors in Groundhog Day and know the future of Jeopardy to parlay as a parlor trick.