Jeopardy! Contestant Regrettably Identifies Cameron Crazies as UNC Fans
The Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels basketball teams have one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports. That's why it must pain both fanbases to see Jeopardy! contestant Katrina say that the Cameron Crazies support UNC.
This must have been especially embarrassing for Katrina who is from Alexandria, Virginia, which is not far from the heart of ACC country.
Katrina was able to bounce back from this early miss and take the lead into Final Jeopardy!, but she was unable to hold on and lost to Brianna again. The worst part is if Katrina had got this question she might have been unreachable on the final question. Yet another day ruined by the Duke - UNC rivalry.