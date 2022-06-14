Jeopardy! Contestant Mixes Up Micahael Caine and Mick Jagger
Jeopardy! is the ultimate test of trivia knowledge for people who prefer answer in the form of a question. Sometimes that punctuation is necessary when you don't actually know the answer. Like on last night's episode when host Mayim Bialik asked contestants to identify a famous British knight who was born Maurice Micklewhite. Mazin Omer from Toledo, Ohio, took a swing and missed wildly.
Mazin guessed Mick Jagger which - spoiler alert - is wrong! That is actually British actor and Batman butler Michael Caine!
New York's Lisa Hernson was able to properly identify Caine while Eric Ahasic, who ended up winning the game, sat on the sideline. Yeah, Ahasic has now won $160,601 over six straight victories, but can he tell the difference between Michael Caine and Mick Jagger? We may never know for sure.