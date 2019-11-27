A Conversation with Jenny Taft By Bobby Burack | Nov 26 2019

Jenny Taft, host of Undisputed and sideline reporter for Fox Sports' college football coverage, joins the podcast this week. We discuss her working Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, Skip not following her on Twitter, waking up at 3:13 a.m., being in the cold, her hats, Ohio State vs. Michigan, if she can box, her career, television, movies, AirPods, and much more.

Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes: Here

