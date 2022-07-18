Roundup: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Married; Cameron Smith Wins Open Championship; 2022 MLB Draft Results
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married ... Cameron Smith won the Open Championship ... Uvalde shooting report details "systemic failures" by police ... Ted Cruz is coming after same-sex marriage ... The truth about sell by dates ... Studying the effects of long COVID ... Earnings reports could be big catalyst for stocks ... Important NYT topic: how to deal with a difficult doorman ... "South Park" went after celebrities to peddled crypto in its latest movie ... "Thor: Love and Thunder" won the box office again ... Mike Trout will miss the MLB All-Star Game ... So will Gerrit Cole ... Updated 2023 college football recruiting rankings ... LeBron James scored 42 at Drew League ... Full results from the 2022 MLB Draft ...
Charles Barkley showed support of marginalized communities, Language NSFW.
Dammit Emmanuel.
The MLB Network Draft broadcast was narrated by Kiefer Sutherland.
Jennifer Lopez -- "Jenny From the Block"