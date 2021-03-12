Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have Broken Up
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 12, 2021, 5:18 PM EST
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have broken up and called off their two-year engagement. Page Six has the story and claims the couple's relationship was on the rocks for a while.
Lopez and Rodriguez have been together for four years, and announced their engagement two years ago. They had postponed their wedding twice, supposedly because of COVID.
This news comes on the heels of reports that A-Rod had been talking with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. LeCroy claimed she and Rodriguez had never "physically cheated on his fiancée with me" but that they had talked and seemed to have some sort of relationship. That came after she told Bravo's Andy Cohen she had "an affair" with "a very famous ... ex-MLB player." So that seems like she backtracked quickly on that statement.
Whatever the real story is, Lopez and Rodriguez appear to be done. They had a very public relationship for several years so this qualifies as pretty big news.
On Friday, Rodriguez posted the following photo on Instagram while just hanging out solo on a yacht in Miami:
Lopez is currently filming a movie in the Dominican Republic:
So the pair isn't even in the same country as this news breaks. It's sad. If those two can't make it work, what chance do the rest of us have?