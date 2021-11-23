Roundup: Jennifer Lawrence Talks Acting Break; LeBron James Suspended; NFL Officiating Stinks
Five killed at Wisconsin Christmas parade ... Police say the parade crash was intentional ... Sean Parnell suspends Senate campaign ... Nasdaq down one percent on Monday ... Jerome Powell to remain Federal Reserve chair ... U.S. home sales on track for best year in 15 years ... Attorneys deliver closing arguments in Ahmad Arbery killing trial ... Jennifer Lawrence discussed her break from acting ... Kevin Spacey must pay $31 million for breaching "House of Cards" contract ... Bobby Flay to stay at Food Network ... Packers OT Elgton Jenkins out for season with ACL tear ... Courtland Sutton, Broncos agree to $60 million extension ... USFL reveals eight teams for 2022 reboot ... Baker Mayfield lashed out at Browns fans who booed him ... LeBron James suspended one game for Isaiah Stewart scuffle ... NFL officiating stinks right now ...
