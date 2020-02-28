Jeffrey Okudah Uses Facts to Shut Down Media Member Asking About Sloppy Play
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 28 2020
Jeffrey Okudah is a likely high first round draft pick. The Ohio State cornerback was an All-American as a junior. He had an exemplary season, which apparently consisted of zero penalties. At least according to Okudah.
During one of the NFL Combine media scrums, a media member asked Okudah about his sloppy play. Okudah took exception to that description and asked for some clarification on what he meant by "sloppy." The unnamed media member, who was probably just jonesing for a diet soda, said, "penalties and stuff like that." Okudah then told him to go back and rewatch the tape.
It seems that players are more prepared than ever for whatever teams and media are going to throw at them during the combine. Maybe the press should do the same.