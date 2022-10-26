Jeff Pearlman: Frank Thomas Was a Selfish Prick
Jeff Pearlman is a brutally honest author who is never one to hold back details. And hoo-boy do we have a doozy today. In Pearlman's new book "The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson" he drops some details about Jackson's Chicago White Sox teammate, Hall of Famer Frank Thomas.
Jackson joined the White Sox before the 1993 season and at the time, Thomas was about to turn 25 and had become a bit of a diva. According to Pearlman, the then-two time MLB All-Star was "a selfish prick of a teammate."
Here's an excerpt, courtesy of Jon Greenberg:
One White Sox teammate called Thomas "a douchebag" and claimed he "treated the clubhouse guys like garbage." Lance Johnson said Thomas was "just a baby" and whined when coaches wanted to bat him fifth to protect other players in the lineup.
Pearlman relays the story to show how Jackson took over the room when he joined the White Sox. He was one of the few players in the game who had the authority to tell Thomas to "shut the fuck up" according to the story.
Now, maybe Thomas was just young and dumb. We don't really know how he acted later. But I am eagerly awaiting a chance to read this book.