One Anonymous Player Told Jeff Passan 'Horny Dudes on the Road' Will Bring Down the MLB Season
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 23 2020
The Major League Baseball season will finally begin tonight. Jeff Passan talked to a number of baseball people to try and figure out what the season might look like. The truth is, we won't know until we get there, but until then, let's just bask in the optimism around the league right now. Via ESPN:
"I've gone back and forth," one National League general manager said this week. "I think it's the right thing to try this. I came in concerned with a rash of positives in the industry. Now I'm just more concerned with the nation. How long can you continue a business that's purely a diversion when a nation is increasingly in turmoil?"
Yeah, so America is in a bit of a slump right now, but baseball can surely help turn things around. As long as players continue to take this seriously.
One player on a 2019 playoff team, who asked for anonymity so as not to get his teammates in trouble, said he worries that players inside his clubhouse have grown comfortable because of the lack of positive tests and no longer are wearing masks. "All it takes is one guy for this thing to go sideways," he said. "Because testing itself isn't going to keep us healthy."
And that's before the season has even actually started. I'm sure when the bright lights come on and the virtual fans pack into the stadiums and teams start traveling they will hunker down and...
Players tend to believe the micro is a far trickier impediment, with one saying: "I honestly think horny dudes on the road are what's going to bring this down."
Oh. Maybe just enjoy the games while you can.