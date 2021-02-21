Jeff Gordon and Clint Bowyer Wrecked Rental Cars in a 'Days of Thunder' Parody for FOX
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 21, 2021, 3:56 PM EST
Jeff Gordon and Clint Bowyer worked as analysts at today's NASCAR Daytona Road Course Race. To set up the broadcast, they paid tribute to Days of Thunder. Gordon and Bowyer raced "rental cars" like they were race cars and very carefully destroyed them. The pair took turns wrecking each other's four door sedans before eventually heading to the booth.
One of the most obvious things in this video is how much fun they had doing this. Especially Jeff Gordon. Absolute joy wrecking Bowyer as well as being in the car as it's spun around on the track. That's why they had to put a disclaimer on the video that said, "(Retired) Professional Drivers on a (mostly) closed road course. Do not attempt at home.... or anywhere for that matter."