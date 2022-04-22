Jeff Darlington Told Rich Eisen This is Probably Tom Brady's Last Season
Jeff Darlington appeared on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday and discussed the weird circumstances surrounding Tom Brady's offseason. There have been many loud whispers about the truth behind Brady's brief retirement and Bruce Arians' sudden move to the front office. According to Darlington, there was no fire, just smoke. Brady and Arians had issues just like anyone else, but those moves were total coincidences.
Darlington says that Brady had issues with the gameplan, which he also did in New England. And when he came out of retirement, it was with the understanding that Arians would be the coach. So why did Arians suddenly step away? Who knows?
Darlington also seemed to confirm that Brady really was considering joining the Miami Dolphins. Even if negotiations hadn't gotten serious, it sounds like something that really was a possibility.
And that this is probably Brady's final year. The one person who does not want to hear that is Tom Brady. Darlington already ruined one of Brady's retirements. Now he's telling people to enjoy this season because it's probably Brady's last, which will definitely lead to more people asking him about it. If Brady does want to retire, this will only make him keep playing out of spite.
Whatever the truth is, Brady doesn't want anyone to know.