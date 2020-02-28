ESPN's Jeff Darlington Has $500 On Tom Brady Not Re-Signing with Patriots, But It's All For Charity
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 28 2020
ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington seems pretty sure Tom Brady won't be returning to the New England Patriots. How sure is he? He's willing to bet $500 that it won't happen.
On Thursday's episode of Get Up, Darlington claimed that at this point he'd be "stunned" if Brady returned to New England.
Darlington was on the Dan Patrick Show Friday and reiterated that he believes Brady is done in New England. Patrick's executive producer, Paul Pabst, offered a $1,000 bet that Brady goes back to the Patriots. Darlington demurred and the two seemed to settle on a $500 bet, with the money going to charity.
Check out the segment below:
Those are some bold statements, we'll know if Darlington or Pabst has to write a check in a few weeks.