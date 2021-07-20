Roundup: Jeff Bezos In Space; Halsey Gives Birth; Zach LaVine In Health and Safety Protocols
Jeff Bezos is going to space on Tuesday ... Southern hospitals brace for COVID surge ... Delta variant pushing cases higher in every state ... U.S. gymnast catches COVID days before Olympics ... Stocks tumbled on fears of COVID resurgence ... Court rules Indiana University can require students to get vaccines ... Opioid distributors near $21 billion settlement ... Halsey gave birth to her first child ... Fox News settles harassment lawsuit from Britt McHenry ... A review of Netflix's "Sexy Beasts" ... Luis Robert cleared for rehab assignment ... Zach LaVine enters protocols, not on Team USA flight to Tokyo ... Takeaways from SEC media days ... NCAA paid $68 million in legal fees in 2020 ... ESPN won the Peyton Manning broadcast sweepstakes ... Keldon Johnson is making Team USA look smart ... Raiders president Marc Badain resigned ...
USA men's basketball in precarious position ahead of Tokyo Olympics [Sports Illustrated]
Latest 2021 NBA mock draft [CBS Sports]
Bobby Portis is playing his way to cult hero status [Yahoo Sports]
A review of the Anthony Bourdain documentary, Roadrunner [The Ringer]
Are the Tokyo Olympics a ticking time bomb? [The Big Lead]
The final trailer for Snake Eyes dropped:
John Cena is back in WWE:
This John Oliver segment is wild:
Long overdue, but RIP Biz Markie:
And something from the same era: A Tribe Called Quest -- "Check the Rhyme"