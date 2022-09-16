Kansas City Chiefs Fans Give Jeff Bezos a Hero's Welcome as Amazon Era Begins
Amazon is consummating its new marriage with the NFL tonight with a marquee Thursday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Perhaps you've heard about this from the sports media blogs. It feels very much like the dawning of a new era everyone is going to have to eventually accept, though there will surely be some kicking and screaming before we all get used to it.
To mark the monumental occasion, Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is pressing the flesh at Arrowhead, where he is being warmly received by the home fans. Here's a soon-to-be-iconic photo of him posing with some Patrick Mahomes enthusiasts.
There's a lot going on. He kinda looks like Jeff Garcia. Not crazy to think he could go out there and game-manage for a few drives.