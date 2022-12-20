Chargers J.C. Jackson Signing Is Looking Even Worse
The Los Angeles Chargers signed J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $85 million deal, with $40 million guaranteed, this offseason. Less than a full season into that deal, it looks like a big bust. Jackson was terrible on the field in 2022, the suffered a season-ending injury. On Monday, he was booked for a "non-violent family issue" at Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts.
Jackson earned Second-Team All-Pro honors for the New England Patriots in 2021 after intercepting eight passes and leading the NFL with 23 pass defenses. It appeared a weak Chargers secondary got a huge boost by signing him. That hasn't been the case.
The 27-year-old had offseason ankle surgery and missed the preseason. Fully healthy, he played in five games for the Chargers before suffering a ruptured patellar tendon in Week 7 that ended his season. In those five games, he was awful. Pro Football Focus has him with a hilarious grade of 28.7 for the season. For those unfamiliar, that's awful. It got so bad, Jackson was benched during a Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos.
If the Chargers cut Jackson after this season, they'll be hit with a $32 million dead cap penalites. So, yeah, they're not cutting him. They'll have to pray he somehow can return to full health and get better next season.
As of now, the Chargers' signing of Jackson looks like a massive bust.