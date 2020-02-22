Jayson Tatum's New Tattoo Contains an Unfortunate Error
By Liam McKeone | Feb 22 2020
Jayson Tatum's stock has been on a rocket ship upwards in the weeks leading up to the All-Star break. He played in his first All-Star game last weekend and looks like he's on his way to stardom sooner rather than later.
To celebrate, Tatum got a new tattoo. It's pretty sweet, except for one small issue...
Missing an apostrophe there, Jayson.
Or maybe this is what he wanted? The will of the gods, plural. Or it could be an unfinished sentence, forever a reminder that gods will do what they want.
This addition to Tatum's tattoo collection results in a solid contender for worst tattoos in the NBA. He has a massive tattoo of himself holding his son on one thigh and a nuclear explosion (?) in honor of St. Louis on the other. He also has an extremely large tattoo of his mom's face on his calf.
Fortunately for the Celtics, his play does not match the quality of tattoo.