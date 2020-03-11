Jayson Tatum Wore Taco Inspired Air Jordans Against the Pacers
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 10 2020
LeBron James may be the NBA player best known for his Taco Tuesday exploits, but somehow Jayson Tatum was the first player to wear taco-inspired sneakers on a Tuesday night. During the Celtics, 114-111, win over the Pacers, Tatum debuted the Air Jordan XXXIV "Taco Jay" PE.
It is incredible that LeBron James missed out on this design. Perhaps this is what LeBron meant when he called Tatum "an absolute problem" after their meeting last month. This 22 year old kid is getting Nike to make him special shoes inspired by LeBron's proprietary dinner themes. If the Celtics and Lakers somehow meet in the NBA Finals, expect this to be a major point of contention.