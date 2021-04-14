Jayson Tatum Needs an Inhaler Before Games, Four Months After He Had COVID
Jayson Tatum had 32 points, nine rebounds and five assists on Tuesday night in a Boston Celtics' win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Tatum has been great in April as the Celtics seem to have started to turn their season around. Tatum is averaging 29 points per game on 50/40/90 shooting and the Celtics have won six of seven games. Last Friday he scored a career-high 53 points. After the Blazers game he revealed that he's using an inhaler before games. This is something Tatum never did before he caught COVID earlier this year.
Tatum tested positive for COVID-19 on January 9th and missed two weeks. In February he talked about how his breathing had been affected just a month later. Via NBC Sports Boston:
"I think it messes with your breathing a little bit," Tatum told reporters in a video conference, as seen in the video player above. "I have experienced some games where, I don't want to say struggling to breathe, but you get fatigued a lot quicker than normal just running up and down the court a few times.
"It's easier to get out of breath or tired a lot faster. I've noticed that since I've had COVID. It's gotten better since the first game I've played, but I still deal with it from time to time."
That was two months ago. It has now been four months and Jayson Tatum, a 23-year-old professional athlete, is still dealing with the affects of COVID. Please get vaccinated.