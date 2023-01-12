Jayson Tatum's Signature Jordan Shoe Leaked
Jayson Tatum is one of the several high-profile NBA players on the Jordan Brand roster. He is the next to receive a signature shoe. They are supposed to drop pretty soon and, as is wont to happen, they got leaked before release.
Here is the first look at the JT1's.
The shoe apparently draws inspiration from Air Jordan 11's with the low-cut style.
The general reception has been... not great for the Celtics superstar's kicks. But from a non-sneakerhead it seems like dope signature shoes have been tough to come across for a while so at least Tatum is not alone in that regard.
Plus, these things can get leaked for a reason. Maybe it is a test run to see how people like them and changes will be made between now and the actual drop. Or maybe not!