Jayson Tatum Victim of What Kevin Durant Called 'the worst tech I've seen in the NBA in a while'
The Boston Celtics hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Early in the second quarter Jayson Tatum was called for a foul against Aleksej Pokusevski. Tatum appeared to be frustrated with himself and clapped his hands together. He was promptely given a technical foul which confused everyone.
With the Brooklyn Nets having the night off, Kevin Durant was watching at home and weighed in on the call, saying it was "teh worst tech I've seen in the nba in a while."
It was a pretty laughable technical. The quickness of the whistle in this situation was kind of crazy. Tatum's total and sincere confusion really drives it home.