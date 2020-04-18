Jayson Tatum Thinks Duke is a Stand-Up School, Bradley Beal Disagrees
By Liam McKeone | Apr 18 2020
A new movement, and perhaps the start of a new era, began this week when two of the nation's top-ranked high school basketball recruits, Isaiah Todd and Jalen Green, agreed to sign with the NBA G-League for a transition year before entering the draft. Their decision to take money and sponsorships over one year of NCAA basketball may prove to have massive ramifications down the line. As is, they're the first pair of high-profile recruits to bypass college basketball for the NBA's developmental program.
Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum, two St. Louis natives and good friends, were chatting about the topic on Beal's Instagram Live on Friday night. Tatum said, if the choice were presented to him, he thinks he still would have gone to Duke instead of taking the $500,000 contract the G-League would have offered him. Beal then jabbed Tatum about Duke, and the two went on:
"I was born, but I wasn't born yesterday" is a wonderful twist on the classic "I wasn't born yesterday" put-down. I'll be filing that one away for future notice.
A fun back-and-forth to kick off Saturday.