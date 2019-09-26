Jaylen Brown's Flat Top Is Gone, All Hope Is Lost By Liam McKeone | Sep 26 2019 Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown is entering an important year. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, and will no doubt be negotiating a potential extension with the Boston Celtics until that point. He's a tough case, because he has the potential to be a two-way force, but hasn't been able to put it all together for more than a few games.

But his viability as an extension candidate is not what I'm here to discuss. No, I'm discussing a drastic, Earth-shattering change made by Brown with training camp only ten days away. I don't know if anything will be the same. He shaved his flat top.

This is absolutely devastating for any fans of the hair game in the NBA, which I feel confident in saying has taken a big step back over the last decade. Brown's flat top is as iconic as his jersey number in Boston, and he was one of the few players in today's game to do that kind of throwback look justice.

Maybe the return of weight equilibrium on his cranium will help boost his game. But this impact goes far beyond his play. He was a champion of the classic hairstyle. First Elfrid Payton, now Brown. Who will take up the mantle? These are the questions that must be answered before regular season tip-off.