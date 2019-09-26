The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Jaylen Brown's Flat Top Is Gone, All Hope Is Lost

By Liam McKeone | Sep 26 2019

BOSTON, MA - MAY 23: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts after making a three point basket in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Five of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 23, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown is entering an important year. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, and will no doubt be negotiating a potential extension with the Boston Celtics until that point. He's a tough case, because he has the potential to be a two-way force, but hasn't been able to put it all together for more than a few games.

But his viability as an extension candidate is not what I'm here to discuss. No, I'm discussing a drastic, Earth-shattering change made by Brown with training camp only ten days away. I don't know if anything will be the same. He shaved his flat top.

This is absolutely devastating for any fans of the hair game in the NBA, which I feel confident in saying has taken a big step back over the last decade. Brown's flat top is as iconic as his jersey number in Boston, and he was one of the few players in today's game to do that kind of throwback look justice.

Maybe the return of weight equilibrium on his cranium will help boost his game. But this impact goes far beyond his play. He was a champion of the classic hairstyle. First Elfrid Payton, now Brown. Who will take up the mantle? These are the questions that must be answered before regular season tip-off.