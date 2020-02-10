Jay Z Has Made an Enemy in Major League Lacrosse
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Jay Z and Drake are currently embroiled in feud revolving around the Nets/Raptors playoff series, the kids tell me. Drake went after the former part-owner of the Nets during an in-game interview saying, “Jay Z’s somewhere eating a fondue plate.” Damn. Those are very hard words coming from the mouth of a man caught using a lint roller courtside last week.
Jay returned fire with a blast on DJ Khaled’s latest track and said of Drake, “Haters wanna ball, let me tighten up my drawstring / Wrong sport boy, you know you soft as a lacrosse team.” Advantage … Jay Z?
Caught in the crossfire is the burgeoning, sport of lacrosse. Tuesday Major League Lacrosse — likely looking for some publicity — issued a statement to MTV News condemning the “soft” allegation.
“Mr. Carter would not last one minute on a lacrosse field during a match and he is more than welcome to come to any of our games and try.”
Something tells me Jay Z probably isn’t going to take MLL up on the offer any time soon.
RELATED: Andy Roddick Does a Spot-On Jay Z Impression
RELATED: Drake Impersonated A-Rod in Last Night’s ‘SNL’ Opener