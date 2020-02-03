Jay-Z, Beyonce and Blue Ivy Sat During the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 03 2020
Jay-Z, Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy were at Super Bowl LIV to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. The trio raised eyebrows by staying seated during Demi Lovato's rendition of The Star Spangled Banner.
Here's video of it:
This is an interesting development, especially since Jay-Z has claimed we should be past kneeling or protesting the national anthem. That said, on Saturday he tried to claim he and Colin Kaepernick were on the same team, but were just taking different approaches.
Jay-Z, Beyonce and their daughter didn't knee during the anthem, but they did remain seated while those around them stood. It's worth wondering if they were trying to send a message, or simply not paying much attention to what was going on.