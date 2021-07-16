Jay Williams Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss Rest of NBA Finals
Jay Williams announced on Friday that he won't be covering the remainder of the 2021 NBA Finals for after testing positive for COVID-19. The ESPN analyst is fully vaccinated and will need to quarantine in his hotel room over the next 10 days.
Williams took to Twitter to post a video announcing the positive test and asking people to be safe and careful.
Obviously we wish Williams a speedy recovery. The fact that his two-and-a-half year-old daughter is immunosuppressed makes this scary.
It will be interesting to see how ESPN handles his absence and how the network replaces him.
This is just another reminder that while life is getting back to normal, the pandemic is not fully behind us. On Thursday, NFL Network's Rich Eisen announced he had also tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.
Stay safe out there folks.