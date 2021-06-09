Jay Williams Defends Himself From Kevin Durant Comments
Jay Williams was the main character on Twitter yesterday after he unintentionally found himself in the crosshairs of an unhappy Kevin Durant. In case you missed it, Williams shared a KD story on two ESPN shows Tuesday morning. Williams said he was confronted in a club by Durant after he compared the superstar to Giannis Antetokounmpo.
To me, at least, it was one of those "look at how competitive this guy is" story that every high-level athlete has floating around out there. Durant did not agree and thought it was another example of media members creating tall tales to stir up noise and raise their own profile. He said as much on Twitter and Instagram.
Williams responded to Durant's comments on Keyshawn, J-Will, & Zubin this morning. The analyst stands by what he said, and admits that while it was a personal conversation that he should have perhaps kept private, sharing those conversations is what media members do and he does not regret his actions.
Williams clearly does not want to make this a bigger deal than it already is but felt he had to respond because of how much coverage the story got yesterday. It's a tough spot to be in, but he handled it well.
Thus ends another Durant vs. sports media feud. For now!