Jay Glazer Names Coaches Who Will Be Fired, Remain Safe, and Replacements By Bobby Burack | Dec 29 2019 Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. | Corey Perrine/Getty Images

As usual on the eve of Black Monday, Jay Glazer named the head coaches that will be fired, the ones that will be keeping their jobs, and possible replacements. Given his track-record, bet on the following being accurate.

According to Glazer, the four coaches he expects to be fired are Jason Garrett, Pat Shurmur, Bill Callahan, and Perry Fewell.

From Jason Garrett to Dan Quinn, @JayGlazer gives his latest on the coaching carousel ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/W5jd45AqLd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 29, 2019

Glazer added the only way he sees a scenario where Garrett remains the head coach of the Cowboys is if he gets the team to the Super Bowl. Which would be the shock of the decade given the Cowboys slim chances of even making the playoffs after last week's loss.

Six coaches were named "safe" by Glazer: Vic Fangio, Matt Patricia, Dan Quinn, Adam Gase, Zac Taylor, and Anthony Lynn.

Freddie Kitchens and Doug Marrone fell into the "up in the air" category. However, earlier today, Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen named Kitchens and Marrone amongst the coaches they expect to be fired.

Of course, this all means replacements will be needed. Glazer broke down the possible candidates highlighted by saying Ron Rivera could be named the head coach of the Redskins as early as tonight or tomorrow.

Jay Glazer on FOX

It should be a hectic Monday, though Glazer gave us the inside info on Sunday.