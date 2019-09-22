Jay Glazer: Jalen Ramsey Not Getting Along With Tom Coughlin By William Pitts | Sep 22 2019 James Gilbert/Getty Images

As we saw during Jacksonville's Week 2 loss to Houston, Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is not happy with his current situation and wants out. If this report from FOX's Jay Glazer is anything to go by, Ramsey's real beef isn't with head coach Doug Marrone, but with Tom Coughlin, the team's executive vice president of football operations. Glazer made this report on this afternoon's edition of FOX NFL Sunday.

Jay Glazer reporting that things with Jalen Ramsey went bad after a meeting with Tom Coughlin last week. After that meeting, Ramsey demanded a trade.

You can easily see this. Coughlin is a dinosaur when it comes to relating to the modern player. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 22, 2019

In the week following the Jaguars-Texans game, Ramsey had a meeting with Coughlin, which, according to Glazer, "went south", which led to his trade demand.

Here is the latest on Jalen Ramsey and the Eagles. Please excuse Mickey Mouse Clubhouse lol. #FlyEaglesFly #RamseyWatch pic.twitter.com/L97bOD0g2x — 1-1 NFC East #FlyEagles#Fly (@realprinceblue) September 22, 2019

According to separate reports, the Jaguars are not interested in dealing Ramsey at this time - and for good reason, as he performed well in the Jaguars' win on Thursday night over the Tennessee Titans.

At least eight teams have expressed interest in the cornerback, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Earlier this week, both teams narrowly missed out on safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who fled another toxic situation in Florida and left the Miami Dolphins to join the Pittsburgh Steelers.