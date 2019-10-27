Jay Glazer Sparks DeAndre Hopkins Trade Rumors By Brian Giuffra | Oct 27 2019 Justin Casterline/Getty Images

It's a rain Sunday afternoon here in New York, but that didn't stop Jay Glazer from dropping an absolute bomb ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

According to Glazer, teams have called the Texans to gauge their interest on trading All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins. No idea why they would waste their time (no way the Texans trade him), but this was an absolutely stunning piece of news ahead of October 29th's trade deadline.

FOX's Jay Glazer's reports that teams have called about #Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins ahead of the trade deadline. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 27, 2019

Listen, teams can call the Texans all they want about Hopkins, but the best receiver in the NFL (arguably) isn't being shipped out of Houston while it's in the midst of a playoff push. Still, Glazer even brining this idea up on the FOX pregame show is crazy. People certainly took notice.

Tho he’s NOT on the trade block teams have called Texans about Deandre Hopkins and will call again about him this week before deadline hoping to swing for the fences. Would take an awful lot — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 27, 2019

Hopkins hasn't had the kind of season of year's past, but he's still dominant and has been the cornerstone of that offense for nearly half a decade. No way he's going anywhere.