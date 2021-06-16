Jay Glazer: Aaron Rodgers Still Wants Out of Green Bay and Teams Should Keep Calling
Jay Glazer called into the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and talked about the Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay. Glazer said that Rodgers still wanted out and seemed to allude to Packers president Mark Murphy calling Rodgers a "complicated fella," by saying, "They didn't suddenly come out and insult him and now it's fixed."
Glazer also said that the Packers keep shutting down anyone who calls about Rodgers. However, he suggested teams keep calling. It sounds like Glazer believes that eventually the Packers will relent if people keep asking. And the same for Deshaun Watson in Houston, even if that is a bit more complicated of a situation right now.
Despite what James Jones says, there haven't been any indications that anything is changing. So teams should probably take Glazer's advice. I'm sure that's what Rodgers would want. Whatever team rescues him from this untenable situation will be richly rewarded with Hall of Fame-level quarterback play.