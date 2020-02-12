Jay Bouwmeester Collapses on Bench, Blues and Ducks Cancel Game
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 11 2020
St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during a game against the Anaheim Ducks in an incredibly scary scene.
The teams announced the game was canceled shortly after as emergency personnel worked on Bouwmeester and took him to the dressing room.
Bouwmeester was reportedly alert and on his way to a local hospital soon after the incident, which seems like good news.
A stalwart on the Blues' blueline for the last eight years, the 36-year-old Bouwmeester is a two-time All-Star, and helped St. Louis win a Stanley Cup in 2019. He also won a gold medal as a member of Team Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Obviously our thoughts are with Bouwmeester and his family, friends and teammates right now.