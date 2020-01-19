It Doesn't Seem Like Jason Witten Plans to Return to the Broadcast Booth in 2020
By William Pitts | Jan 19 2020
For those fearing a return of the Jason Witten Commentary Experience, odds are pointing to the Cowboys tight end spending the 2020 season in pads and not in the broadcast booth.
According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Witten is mulling a reunion with now-former head coach Jason Garrett, who became offensive coordinator of the New York Giants yesterday.
Witten has spent his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys, with a brief, disastrous one-season retirement as color commentator on Monday Night Football back in 2018. In those 16 seasons, Witten set team records for receptions (1,215) and receiving yards (12,977).
While nothing has been determined as to Witten's plans for 2020, the idea of him playing in New York is intriguing. The amount of tangible help he would bring to the offense in terms of yards and points scored may be limited, as Witten will be 38 by the time the season starts, but he will bring much-needed veteran leadership to a team with a second-year quarterback and a 4-12 record in 2019.