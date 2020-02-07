Jason Whitlock: LeBron and Anthony Davis Might Want to Leave the Lakers Because They Didn't Land Marcus Morris
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 06 2020
Jason Whitlock wondered today if the Lakers failing to land Marcus Morris is a "bridge" for Anthony Davis to leave Los Angeles after this season. And maybe LeBron too. Seriously. He said this.
Friends, this is a hot take. This makes Marcus Morris sound like he's Anthony Davis when in reality he's Marcus Morris. He has had a fine season for a horrible team, averaging a career-high 19.6 points and shooting a blistering 44% from three-point range in a bunch of meaningless games.
Can you imagine Anthony Davis deciding he wants to leave that Los Angeles Lakers max contract money on the table because the Lakers didn't want to overpay for Marcus Morris? Even if adding the guy who was just saying Jae Crowder had "female tenancies" could have taken "some of the leadership, attitude, chemistry burden off of LeBron James." Woof. Just woof.