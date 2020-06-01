Jason Whitlock is Leaving FS1
By Liam McKeone | Jun 01 2020
Jason Whitlock is out at Fox Sports 1, Outkick the Coverage's Ryan Glasspiegel and Bobby Burack report. Whitlock was not on Speak For Yourself this afternoon and his name was removed from the channel guide for the next two weeks. He was also taken out of Speak For Yourself's Twitter picture. Fox Sports and Whitlock have yet to comment.
Whitlock has been the host of Speak For Yourself since the show's inception in 2016. Whitlock worked for Fox Sports for six years from 2007-2013 before he reunited with ESPN for a brief spell. He returned to FS1 to host Speak For Yourself.
Outkick the Coverage reports Whitlock's contract expired this Sunday. He hosted what appears to be his last episode of Speak For Yourself this past Friday.