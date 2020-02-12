Jason Whitlock Had a Strong Monologue About Snoop Dogg, Gayle King, and Kobe Bryant
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 12 2020
On Monday's episode of Speak for Yourself on FS1, Jason Whitlock gave a monologue in which he expressed his thoughts on the story surrounding Snoop Dogg criticizing and even making threats towards Gayle King over asking Lisa Leslie a question about Kobe Bryant's sexual assault allegations:
In the monologue, Whitlock differentiated the way that Kobe Bryant carried himself in his post-playing career with his prevailing persona during his playing days, especially his earlier basketball years. He analogized Snoop and King to the Spiderman pointing meme, and suggested that they could find a middle ground of compromise in a scenario where it would otherwise seem like they are lifelong enemies.
This is all obviously a very layered and complicated story; there are plenty of times where Whitlock takes a polarizing argument similar to the manners in which he is asking the subjects here to compromise away from. But he deserves credit here for distilling the nuances of the discussion into a compelling television segment.