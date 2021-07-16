Jason Sudeikis Wore a Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka Shirt to the Ted Lasso Premiere
By Stephen Douglas
Jul 16, 2021, 9:00 AM EDT
Jason Sudeikis wore a shirt with the names of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka to the Ted Lasso season 2 premiere on Thursday. Sancho, Rashford and Saka have been the target of racist abuse since England lost the Euro final. People have actually been arrested because of it.
Sudeikis wore the shirt in support of the players, saying he hoped the shirt spoke for itself. It was a nice gesture, fitting of Ted Lasso.
Season 2 of the show starts in a week. If you haven't taken the time to watch season 1, go do that right now. It's better and more important than whatever else you had planned this weekend. It's about as close to perfect a season of television as possible. It will make you experience emotions. Lots of them.