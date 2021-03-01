Jason Sudeikis Accepted His Golden Globe in a Tie-Dye Hoodie
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 28, 2021, 10:40 PM EST
Jason Sudeikis went through quite a last year. He starred in the shocking, breakout hit Ted Lasso while also going through a very public breakup with long-time fiancée Olivia Wilde. Still, it all ended in triumph on Sunday night when Sudeikis won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series at the Golden Globes. He also became the first person to accept a major Hollywood award while wearing a tie-dye hoodie.
Sudeikis looked surprised and thrilled to win the award, as someone in the background of his house was making noise. He clearly didn't seem to expect to win and didn't seem to have anything prepared. He gave a really good speech in the end though.
Check it out:
Fellow nominee Don Cheadle was trying to urge Sudeikis to hurry before he got cut off and it was a great moment that he saw that and mentioned it.
Everyone loves Ted Lasso, a show whose central premise is ridiculous yet works perfectly. It's amazing that it works, and it's even more incredible that Sudeikis had the stones to wear a tie-dyed hoodie during the Golden Globes. I love everything about this story.