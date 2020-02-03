Jason Momoa's Rocket Mortgage Commercial is an Early Super Bowl Winner
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 02 2020
Jason Momoa can pretty much do no wrong at this point. He's wildly popular and seems to make most of his projects better. So why would we expect anything but a fantastic showing from a Super Bowl commercial when it features him?
Momoa was in a commerical for Rocket Mortgage during Super Bowl LIV and it's clearly one of the big winners of the night.
Check it out:
So yes, Jason Momoa is secretly skinny and bald.
Yeah that's a good one, although Momoa's head on that skinny body is a bit disorienting. Still, it's a great commercial and highlight's Momoa's willingness to make fun of himself.
So far, it's been a pretty weak year for commercials, but this was a winner.