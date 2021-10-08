Twitter Users Are Steadily Increasing Size of Jason Kidd's Collar and It Has Gotten Out of Control
Jason Kidd will be patroling the sideline for the Dallas Mavericks this season as their new head coach. Kidd replaced Rick Carlisle, who had been with the Mavericks for over a decade. But the time had come for a change. And that change isn't just coaching style, it's fashion. Here's Jason Kidd in a comically weird-fitting shirt.
He looks like a barber at a Jason Kidd-themed barbershop. He looks like an extra from Semi-Pro. He looks like the guy who would drive for Tony Soprano on a business trip to Fort Worth. Everyone has a joke about how he looks in that picture, but one Twitter account zeroed in on the absurd size of the collar and issued a challenge that they may soon regret. For every 25 likes, @korkedbats has vowed to make Kidd's collar larger.
Things started innocently enough.
But things quickly spiraled out of control. The original post is nearing 700 likes.
Everything is bigger in Texas, but Jason Kidd's collar is ridiculous. Hopefully, the person tasked with blowing up this collar paces himself.