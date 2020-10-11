Jason Garrett and Jerry Jones Embraced While Love Song Played Before the Giants-Cowboys Game
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 11 2020
Jason Garrett returned to Dallas for the first time as an opposing coach on Sunday as the New York Giants face the Cowboys this week. Garrett spent a long time in Dallas. He played there from 1993 to 1999 and returned as the offensive coordinator in 2007. Eventually, he became the head coach and held that position for a decade before Jerry Jones finally let him go last offseason. Today, Jones and Garrett reunited and it was a whole vibe. Just watch this video with the sound on.
Just Garrett taking a long walk to midfield to meet Jerry and Stephen Jones as Lauren Daigle's "Rescue" plays over the sound system. Just look at these lyrics.
I will send out an army to find you In the middle of the darkest night It's true, I will rescue you I will never stop marching to reach you In the middle of the hardest fight It's true, I will rescue you
You want to tell me this relationship is really over? The timing of this song and Garrett's entrance cannot be overlooked as they move right past the league-approved fistbumps for a group hug.
Garrett also had a nice moment with his former quarterback, Dak Prescott. I can't believe that Mike McCarthy liked seeing any of this as Dallas is off to a 1-3 start. At what point does Dallas start to think about the one that got away?