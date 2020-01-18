Jason Garrett Hired as Giants Offensive Coordinator
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 17 2020
Jason Garrett has a new job. The former Dallas Cowboys coach has reportedly agreed to become the next offensive coordinator of the New York Giants.
Garrett is the biggest hire from new head coach Joe Judge. He spent the last nine-plus seasons as the Cowboys head coach, posting a record of 85-67 (.559) and reaching the playoffs just three times. He was the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2010 before being named interim head coach during the 2010 season.
Garrett's offenses in Dallas often put up good numbers but failed in key situations. He did help develop Tony Romo, Dak Prescott, Dez Bryant, Ezekiel Elliott and others develop into legitimate stars. The Giants are hoping he can do the same for young quarterback Daniel Jones.
It's worth noting Garrett was a backup quarterback for the Giants from 2000 to 2003.