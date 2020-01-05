Jason Garrett Has Been Fired by the Dallas Cowboys, According to Jay Glazer By Ryan Phillips | Jan 05 2020 Jason Garrett coaches the Dallas Cowboys against the Washington Redskins | Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Jason Garrett is officially out as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jay Glazer released a video on Twitter reporting the news:

Breaking News from @JayGlazer:



The Cowboys have officially informed Jason Garrett he is out as head coach. pic.twitter.com/DRJiTuNHoB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 5, 2020

This has been rumored for a few days, but apparently things are now official. Garrett has been on and off the hot seat for almost his entire tenure in Dallas, so this feels like it has been a long time coming.

Garrett took over as the Cowboys' interim head coach in the middle of the 2010 season and managed to go 5-3. He was named the head full-time head coach in the offseason and remained in the position for nine seasons. In that time he went 85-67 (.559) and only managed to take Dallas to the postseason three times. He never guided the Cowboys past the Divisional Round of the playoffs ans finished at or below .500 five times, despite having some really good rosters.

The Dallas is now on the hunt for a new head coach and Jerry Jones and company really need to knock this hire out of the park.

UPDATE: Other sources have now begun to confirm Glazer's report: